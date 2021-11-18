AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail helps prevent COVID-19 for at least 6 months

, , , , ,

AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail helps prevent COVID-19 for at least 6 months

November 18, 2021; 9:37 AM EST (Updated 11:37 AM EST)

By and
 

Nov 18 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) on Thursday cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 shot to market, saying its antibody cocktail offered 83% protection over six months, providing another possible weapon in the fight against the pandemic.

The therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic illness after three months, in an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial in August. read more

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/astrazeneca-antibody-works-prevent-treat-covid-19-longer-term-studies-2021-11-18

 

 

/by