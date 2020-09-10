AstraZeneca’s asthma drug succeeds late-stage study

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its asthma treatment for a chronic inflammatory disease of the nasal passage linings, or sinuses, met main goals in a late-stage study.

The treatment, Fasenra, showed a statistically significant improvement in treating patients with severe bilateral nasal polyposis that were still symptomatic despite continued treatment with standard of care.

In the study, Fasenra was effective in treating the size of nasal polyps and nasal blockage in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, the company said. Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is characterised by a persistent inflammation of the mucous membrane lining the nasal passages and sinuses accompanied by benign growths. Treatment options for the condition are currently limited and surgery to remove the polyp tissue may also be required for severe cases. However, polyps have a strong tendency to reoccur often leading to repeat surgery. Earlier this year, GlaxoSmithKline’s Nucala, which is also being tested as a treatment for a similar indication, showed promise in a late-stage study. Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for a severe form of asthma in the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries. Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Amy Caren Daniel Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

