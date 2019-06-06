AstraZeneca’s blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial
June 6 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its blood cancer drug met the primary endpoint of a final stage trial, the second success for the treatment in a month.
The drug, Calquence, showed meaningful improvement in patients with lymphocytic leukemia when compared with a chemotherapy-based treatment, the company said.
Calquence, which is already approved by the U.S. drug regulator to treat a rare type of blood cancer, also met the primary endpoint in a trial in May testing the drug in comparison with available treatment.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/astrazeneca-cancer/astrazenecas-blood-cancer-drug-meets-main-goal-in-late-stage-trial-idUSL4N23D1JE
Ad Right Top
Sorry. No data so far.
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
April 2019 Focus: Healthcare agency & network profiles, industry overview & awards, and more!