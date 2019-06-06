Ad Header

AstraZeneca’s blood cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage trial

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, June 6th, 2019

 

June 6 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday its blood cancer drug met the primary endpoint of a final stage trial, the second success for the treatment in a month.

The drug, Calquence, showed meaningful improvement in patients with lymphocytic leukemia when compared with a chemotherapy-based treatment, the company said.

Calquence, which is already approved by the U.S. drug regulator to treat a rare type of blood cancer, also met the primary endpoint in a trial in May testing the drug in comparison with available treatment.

 

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/astrazeneca-cancer/astrazenecas-blood-cancer-drug-meets-main-goal-in-late-stage-trial-idUSL4N23D1JE

