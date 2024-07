AstraZeneca’s COVID prevention drug application gets EU fast-track assessment

July 1 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Monday that the European Union drug regulator has accepted a market authorization application for its investigational COVID-19 prevention drug, sipavibart, for an accelerated assessment.

The submission was based on positive data from a late-stage trial that showed the drug reduced the risk of infection in patients with weaker immunity.

“The EMA’s (European Medicines Agency) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use(CHMP) granted sipavibart accelerated assessment as it was deemed of major interest for public health and therapeutic innovation,” the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said.