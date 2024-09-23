AstraZeneca’s experimental drug disappoints in breast cancer survival trial

,
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca’s experimental drug disappoints in breast cancer survival trial

Sept 23 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Monday its experimental precision drug developed with Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T) did not significantly improve overall survival for patients with a type of breast cancer in a late-stage trial.
 
The overall survival, or OS rates, in the TROPION-Breast01 Phase III trial of datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), did not achieve statistical significance compared with chemotherapy, AstraZeneca said.
 
This followed similar disappointing results in key lung cancer trials released earlier this month. AstraZeneca shares had dropped following that trial setback, as investors and analysts had forecast the drug could potentially be the company’s next best-selling medicine.
 
Dato-DXd belongs to a class of drugs known as antibody drug conjugates (ADC) consisting of tumour-seeking monoclonal antibodies that are combined with a cell-killing chemotherapy payload.
 
“We will continue discussions with regulatory authorities and apply insights from these results to our clinical development programme for datopotamab deruxtecan in breast cancer,” said AstraZeneca’s Oncology R&D Executive Vice President Susan Galbraith.
 
Read the full article on Reuters. 

/by
You might also like
Bristol Myers boosts cancer drug portfolio with $4.1 billion Turning Point deal
GSK logoEU regulator reiterates guidance to stop GSK’s blood-cancer drug sales
briefcaseVir lays off 25% of staff, abandons most virus work and pivots to cancer in Sanofi deal
FDAReutersUS FDA seeks ‘boxed warning’ for CAR-T cancer therapies
Lagevrio, MerckMerck 2023: Today and Tomorrow
AstraZenecaChina approves AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso-chemo combo as first-line treatment
Bristol Myers SquibbBristol Myers’ Opdivo extends survival in bladder cancer study
Merck’s Keytruda gets back-to-back Phase III wins in kidney, bladder cancer
Novo Nordisk faces US congressional grilling over price of weight loss drugs,...Novo NordiskUnmet need for prophylactic and therapeutic HSV vaccines remains high as genital...