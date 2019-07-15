AstraZeneca’s Farxiga fails to receive U.S. approval for type 1 diabetes
AstraZeneca’s Farxiga fails to get U.S. approval for Type-1 diabetes
(Reuters) – British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its diabetes treatment, Farxiga, for use as a supplement to insulin in adults with a rare type of the condition.
The company said the regulator issued a complete response letter, declining its application for using the drug in patients with Type-1 diabetes where insulin alone has not been able to control blood sugar levels.
Farxiga is already approved in the United States for use in Type-2 diabetes.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/astrazenecas-farxiga-fails-to-get-fda-ap/astrazenecas-farxiga-fails-to-get-fda-approval-for-type-1-diabetes-idUSL4N24G19U
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
June 2019 Focus: Payer access, biotech/biopharma, DTC, rare diseases, and more!