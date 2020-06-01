AstraZeneca’s heart drug gets FDA nod

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug for reducing the risk of a first heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients with coronary artery disease.

The FDA approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial of the drug, Brilinta, along with aspirin, which showed a statistically significant reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events, when compared to aspirin alone.

Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-fda/astrazenecas-heart-drug-gets-fda-nod-idUSKBN2381FJ?il=0