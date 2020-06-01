AstraZeneca’s heart drug gets FDA nod

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AstraZeneca-Daiichi-niche-drug-shows-promise-beyond-breast-cancer-Reuters-5-29-20.jpeg 225 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-06-01 02:31:132020-06-01 03:19:55AstraZeneca's heart drug gets FDA nod
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug for reducing the risk of a first heart attack or stroke in high-risk patients with coronary artery disease.
The FDA approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial of the drug, Brilinta, along with aspirin, which showed a statistically significant reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events, when compared to aspirin alone.
Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-fda/astrazenecas-heart-drug-gets-fda-nod-idUSKBN2381FJ?il=0