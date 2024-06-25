AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi fails in late-stage trial to treat certain lung cancers

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi fails in late-stage trial to treat certain lung cancers

June 25 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) blockbuster cancer drug Imfinzi has failed as a follow-up therapy to improve disease-free survival in a late-stage trial in patients with a type of early-stage lung cancer, the group said on Tuesday.
 
Imfinzi is a human monoclonal antibody, which works to block a tumour’s ability to evade and dampen the immune system, while also boosting the body’s anti-cancer immune response, offering an alternative to chemotherapy.
 
The trial, known as ADJUVANT BR.31 Phase III, sought to evaluate Imfinzi in the adjuvant treatment of 1,415 patients with an early stage of non-small-cell lung cancer following complete tumour removal with or without adjuvant chemotherapy.
 
An adjuvant therapy is an additional cancer treatment given after the primary treatment to lower the risk of relapse. Disease-free survival is the length of time after treatment that a person lives without the cancer returning.
 
“We are disappointed in the ADJUVANT BR.31 results,” said Susan Galbraith, executive vice president of oncology research and development at AstraZeneca.

 
/by
You might also like
GlaxoSmithKline, GSKGSK’s cancer drug Jemperli gets file acceptance from US FDA
JPM2024: Lilly CEO David Ricks Weighs In on GLP-1s and AI
Madrigal PharmaceuticalsMadrigal NASH drug meets goals in much-awaited trial, shares surge
AstraZeneca halts Phase II asthma trial due to safety findings in toxicology study
Wegovy, Novo NordiskExperimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial
The Galien Foundation Announces 2022 Prix Galien USA Nominees in “Best Biotechnology Product,” “Best Pharmaceutical Agent” and “Best Medical Technology” Categories
2SeventyBio’s partner pauses cancer therapy study after patient death
Roche’s Ocrevus subcutaneous injection matches IV infusion in Phase III MS trial
Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy weight-loss drug approved in ChinaNovo Nordisk, WegovyAbbVieUS FDA declines to approve AbbVie’s Parkinson’s disease therapy