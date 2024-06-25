AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi fails in late-stage trial to treat certain lung cancers

June 25 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) blockbuster cancer drug Imfinzi has failed as a follow-up therapy to improve disease-free survival in a late-stage trial in patients with a type of early-stage lung cancer, the group said on Tuesday.

Imfinzi is a human monoclonal antibody, which works to block a tumour’s ability to evade and dampen the immune system, while also boosting the body’s anti-cancer immune response, offering an alternative to chemotherapy.

The trial, known as ADJUVANT BR.31 Phase III, sought to evaluate Imfinzi in the adjuvant treatment of 1,415 patients with an early stage of non-small-cell lung cancer following complete tumour removal with or without adjuvant chemotherapy.

An adjuvant therapy is an additional cancer treatment given after the primary treatment to lower the risk of relapse. Disease-free survival is the length of time after treatment that a person lives without the cancer returning.