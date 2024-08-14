AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi-Lynparza combo wins landmark EU nod for endometrial cancer

The European Commission on Wednesday signed off on AstraZeneca’s combination regimen of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Lynparza (olaparib) for the treatment of certain endometrial cancer patients with advanced or recurrent disease.

The regulatory victory marks the “first-ever approval for a combination of an immunotherapy and PARP inhibitor in endometrial cancer,” Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of AstraZeneca’s oncology business unit, said in a statement.

The approved treatment regimen consists of Imfinzi plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment, followed by Lynparza and Imfinzi. The combo therapy can be given to patients with mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) tumors, who comprise 70% to 80% of endometrial cancer patients, according to AstraZeneca.

Also on Wednesday, the European Commission cleared the use of Imfinzi with chemotherapy, followed by Imfinzi alone, for the treatment of endometrial cancer patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) disease. Around 20% to 30% of patients carry this mutation pattern.

Both approvals were backed by data from the Phase III DUO-E study. In October 2023, the pharma posted findings from the primary analysis of DUO-E, showing that in the overall trial population the combo regimen reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 45% versus chemotherapy alone. This effect was statistically significant, with a p-value less than 0.0001, AstraZeneca announced at the time.

Read the full article on BioSpace.