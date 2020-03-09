Atomwise and Bridge Biotherapeutics Sign $1B Deal to Unlock Blockbuster Potential in Inflammation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atomwise, the leader in using artificial intelligence (AI) for small molecule discovery, and Bridge Biotherapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company, announced today a research collaboration to launch up to 13 small molecule programs across multiple therapeutic areas using structure-based AI technology for drug discovery. Under the agreement, Atomwise will evaluate and initiate programs for Pellino E3 ubiquitin ligases and other targets nominated by Bridge.

Atomwise has partnered with researchers at leading academic institutes and with pharma, biotech and startup partners on more than 500 drug discovery projects. Through these projects, Atomwise has demonstrated successes on challenging projects including targets that have no X-ray structure and no ligands. Atomwise has also had a high rate of success discovering compounds that modulate protein-protein interactions and novel classes of proteins. The access to diverse targets and drug discovery approaches enabled by Atomwise’s AI technology is ideal for partners like Bridge that are pursuing high value targets in multiple disease areas.

“We are excited to announce our first partnership in Korea with James and seasoned industry leaders on the Bridge team,” said Abraham Heifets, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Atomwise. “Bridge is a recognized biotech leader and has successfully out-licensed development programs to global partners such as Boehringer Ingelheim. Our team has been impressed by their ability to consistently bring new therapies to the clinic and look forward to a long-term relationship.”

Atomwise will receive upfront, milestone, and royalty payments upon success of each research program. Based upon historical averages for small molecule drugs, Atomwise estimates that it could receive up to $1.08B (including royalties) with success in all research programs.

About Atomwise

Atomwise Inc. invented the first deep learning AI technology for structure-based small molecule drug discovery. Created in 2012, today Atomwise performs hundreds of projects per year in partnership with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies, as well as more than 200 universities and hospitals in 40 countries. Atomwise has raised over $50 million from leading venture capital firms to support the development and application of its AI technology. Learn more at atomwise.com or follow @AtomwiseInc.