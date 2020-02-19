Audentes to Build $109 Million Gene Therapy Factory in North Carolina

Audentes Therapeutics, an Astellas company, announced it is building a gene therapy manufacturing plant in Sanford, North Carolina.

The company is investing $109 million in a new 135,000-square-feet facility, with the initial phase to take place over about 18 months. It is planned to go into operation in 2021. It is expected to create more than 200 new jobs in Lee County, North Carolina. Hiring is expected to start this year.

“Our investment in large-scale manufacturing has always been a cornerstone of our strategy to develop and ultimately deliver our important genetic medicines to patients as rapidly as possible,” said Natalie Holles, president and chief executive officer of Audentes. “This new facility in Sanford will support the next phase of our growth as we establish a robust, global supply chain and expand our therapeutic and geographic scope as a part of the Astellas group of companies. We are excited to join the vibrant biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing community that the state of North Carolina has established.”

Audentes is headquartered in San Francisco and focuses on gene therapy. It was acquired by Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma in January.

No specifics were given about what the site will manufacture. In October 2019, Audentes announced positive data from ASPIRO, the clinical trial of AT132 in patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM). AT132 is an AAV8 vector that contains a functional copy of the MTM1 gene. XLMTM is a serious, life-threatening, rare neuromuscular disease marked by extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure and early death.