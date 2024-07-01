Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited, a global CRDMO, and Edity announce a strategic collaboration in cell therapy

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited (Aurigene), a global contract research, development, and manufacturing services organization (CRDMO), will provide discovery services to Edity Therapeutics Limited (Edity) in cell therapy. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Aurigene’s parent company, recently made a strategic investment in Edity, a biotechnology company based in Israel.

Edity has developed the first-ever immune cell delivery platform, to enable the selective delivery of intracellular therapeutic proteins to target cells with unprecedented specificity. Edity has multiple product candidates in oncology, gene therapy, autoimmune disorders, and regenerative medicine. To support and accelerate the clinical development of advanced and novel technologies, Edity partnered with Aurigene based on its demonstrated expertise in discovery services for advanced therapies.

Aurigene has a global presence and track record of two decades in supporting global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with accelerated development timelines and cost-effective manufacturing for biologics and small molecules. In biologics, Aurigene has an experienced team of scientists and offers a wide range of discovery and development services for various therapeutic modalities such as antibodies, ADCs, cell therapeutics, and viral vectors.

Akhil Ravi, CEO, Aurigene, said, “We are excited about the collaboration and look forward to working with Edity in building novel technologies. Edity’s cellular reprogramming technology to deliver therapeutic payloads, specifically to target cells, adds a new mechanism to CAR-T based cell therapeutics with the potential to significantly increase the efficacy.”

Dr. Roger Lias, Global Commercial Head – Biologics, Aurigene, added, “We are delighted to add Edity to the growing list of global companies recognizing Aurigene as a valued partner in the biologics and advanced therapies space. Our true end-to-end service offering from discovery through large-scale CGMP manufacture allows us to efficiently deliver speed, unwavering quality and economically viable solutions to our customers as they bring much-needed therapeutics to patients.”

Michal Golan Mashiach, CEO, Edity, said “We are thrilled to be working with Aurigene’s world-class team. Their experience and breadth of technology offerings will help Edity to advance our pipeline and help patients with severe diseases. This collaboration will support our growth as we seek to create best-in-class medicines.”

About Aurigene

Aurigene is a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), Dr. Reddy’s company, built on the legacy of accelerating innovation and backed by a vast experience in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing of biologics and small molecules. Aurigene offers integrated and standalone services for biotherapeutics discovery, discovery chemistry, discovery biology, development and manufacturing services for clinical phase I-III programs, regulatory submission batches and commercial manufacturing.