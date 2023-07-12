Avalere announces departure of President Elizabeth Carpenter: Sarah Alwardt appointed as interim president

WASHINGTON, DC, July 12, 2023 — Avalere announces the departure of Elizabeth Carpenter, President of Avalere and Head of Fishawack Health’s Policy, Access, Value, and Evidence (PAVE) capability in the United States. In her ten years at Avalere, Carpenter led the firm’s consulting, sales and operational teams through a period of substantial growth for the firm and significant changes in the healthcare landscape. She will join PhRMA as Executive Vice President of Policy and Research.

Sarah Alwardt, PhD, Senior Vice President, will serve as Interim President of Avalere and Head of PAVE US, as the company launches an internal and external search.

Sarah currently leads Avalere’s Evidence & Strategy practice, where she identifies and convenes key players across the care continuum to transform healthcare and give patients a voice. Sarah has over 20 years of experience in leadership, strategy and operations for biopharmaceutical industries, with expertise in real-world data and advanced analytics related to maximizing product value and performance.

As interim president, Sarah will work closely with the leadership teams of Avalere and its broader organization, Fishawack Health, to ensure that the firm continues to develop practical solutions for clients that are driven by robust data and deep healthcare expertise. For questions or inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Avalere

Established more than 20 years ago, Avalere is a consulting firm that partners with leading life sciences companies, health plans, providers and inventors to bring innovative, data-driven solutions. Avalere’s interdisciplinary teams use real-world data of 73 billion medical events from 362 million unique patients. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Avalere is a member of Fishawack Health, a purposefully built commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness industries. Its 1,500+ experts combine their knowledge and expertise across our core disciplines — Medical; Marketing; Digital Experience and Technology; Policy; Value, Evidence, and Access; and Consulting — to create the connections that make better health happen. Visit at www.fishawack.com .