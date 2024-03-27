Avenzo closes $150M oversubscribed Series A-1 to advance cancer therapies

Published: Mar 27, 2024

By Tristan Manalac

BioSpace

San Diego-based Avenzo Therapeutics on Tuesday announced that it has closed a $150 million oversubscribed Series A-1 funding round, which the biotech will use to develop novel oncology therapeutics.

Tuesday’s haul brings Avenzo’s total capital raised to $347 million since it was founded in August 2022, according to the company. The Series A-1 was led by New Enterprise Associates, Deep Track Capital, Sofinnova Investments and Sands Capital. New backers include Quan Capita, Delos Capital and TF Capital.

Avenzo CEO Athena Countouriotis in a statement said that the company has “made great progress” in its aim to “advance the next generation of oncology therapies for patients,” including its lead program AVZ-021, a potentially best-in-class CDK2 selective inhibitor.

According to Avenzo’s website, most FDA-approved inhibitors target the CDK4/6 axis, which in turn helps prevent the abnormal cell proliferation central to cancers. However, most patients develop resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors through the hyperactivation of the CDK2 pathway. AVZ-021 works by blocking this cascade, which when used with CDK4/6 inhibitors could overcome such resistances and induce durable treatment responses.

AVZ-021 was originally developed by the Boston- and China-based Allorion Therapeutics, which demonstrated in pre-clinical studies that the candidate selectively targeted CDK2 over CDK1, which is otherwise a driver of treatment toxicity. In January 2024, Avenzo paid $40 million upfront in an exclusive licensing deal with Allorion, which also includes an option for an additional preclinical program.

Avenzo also pledged more than $1 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties, for both programs.

In collaboration with Allorion, Avenzo is running a Phase I/II study to evaluate AVZ-021 in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors.

The first part of the study is a dose-escalation phase to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the candidate, as well as determine a recommended Phase II dose. The partners will then test AVZ-021 in a Phase II dose-expansion study to evaluate the antitumor activity of the candidate. The trial is currently recruiting in the U.S.

“We are in a strong position to advance our potentially best-in-class CDK2 inhibitor, AVZO-021, expand our pipeline with additional assets, and continue to grow our team,” Countouriotis said.

With its oversubscribed Series-A1, Avenzo follows in the footsteps of other San Diego biotechs that have recently reported sizable funding hauls. Last week, Capstan Therapeutics announced that it had closed a $175 million Series B funding round to develop its in vivo CAR-T cell therapy candidate. Mirador Therapeutics also launched last week, securing $400 million in funds to advance inflammatory and fibrotic disease programs.

