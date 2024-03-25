Axsome’s sleep disorder drug succeeds in late-stage trial, shares rise

March 25 (Reuters) – Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM.O) said on Monday its experimental therapy cut the frequency of disruptive episodes of muscle weakness tied to a sleep disorder called narcolepsy in a late-stage trial.
 
The New York-based company is looking to expand its reach in the market for treatments against the chronic neurological disorder that causes excessive daytime sleepiness and inadvertent naps.
 
Shares of the company, which had a market capitalization of $3.8 billion as of Friday’s close, rose 4.8% to $84.49 in premarket trading.
 

Axsome’s other drug, Sunosi, is approved to improve wakefulness in adults with excessive sleepiness from either narcolepsy or sleep apnea.
 
Around 70% of patients with narcolepsy also experience cataplexy episodes, according to U.S. government data, which can cause slurred speech or muscle weakness triggered by intense emotions.
 
Read the full article on Reuters

