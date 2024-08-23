Baby paralyzed in Gaza’s first case of type 2 polio for 25 years, WHO says

Baby paralyzed in Gaza’s first case of type 2 polio for 25 years, WHO says

By Tala Ramadan
 
DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) – A 10-month-old baby in war-shattered Gaza has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years, the World Health Organization said on Friday, with U.N. agencies appealing for urgent vaccinations of every baby.
 
The type 2 virus (cVDPV2), while not inherently more dangerous than types 1 and 3, has been responsible

for most outbreaks in recent years, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

 
U.N. agencies have called for Israel and Gaza’s dominant Palestinian militant group Hamas to agree to a seven-day humanitarian pause in their 10-month-old war to allow vaccination campaigns to proceed in the territory.
 
“Polio does not distinguish between Palestinian and Israeli children,” the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday in a post on X.
 
“Delaying a humanitarian pause will increase the risk of spread among children,” Philippe Lazzarini added.
 
/by
You might also like
WTO approves patent waivers to increase worldwide access to COVID-19 vaccines
polioBill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledge $1.2 billion to eradicate polio
Apretude, GSKCheap copies of GSK’s HIV prevention drug could be ready in 2026
Kathy HochulNew York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater
Carbon emissionsNext up: A climate change cure?
United Nations, AIDSAIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says
Exclusive: China out of UN’s wildlife survey for pandemic controls
Israeli biopharma execs vow resilience, anticipate long-term fallout from Gaza war