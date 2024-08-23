Baby paralyzed in Gaza’s first case of type 2 polio for 25 years, WHO says

By Tala Ramadan

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) – A 10-month-old baby in war-shattered Gaza has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years, the World Health Organization said on Friday, with U.N. agencies appealing for urgent vaccinations of every baby.

The type 2 virus (cVDPV2), while not inherently more dangerous than types 1 and 3, has been responsible

for most outbreaks in recent years, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.