The announcement came a day after the city reached an $80 million settlement over opioids with drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA.TA) . Baltimore did not disclose the terms of its settlement with Walgreens, but the cumulative settlement amount implies that it was also $80 million.

We are proud of our efforts to bring these companies to justice over the past several years,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

Walgreens said in a statement: “Although Walgreens strongly disputes any liability, this settlement is in the best interests of all of our stakeholders.”

The remaining defendants scheduled to face trial next week are drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), and distributors McKesson (MCK.N) and Cencora (COR.N).

“We will challenge the city’s claims – which have no basis in the facts or the law,” J&J said in a statement, adding that it “did everything a responsible manufacturer of these important prescription pain medicines should do.”

Teva, McKesson and Cencora did not immediately respond to requests for comment.