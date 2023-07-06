Bausch + Lomb expands eye-care portfolio with J&J’s Blink

July 6 (Reuters) – Bausch + Lomb (BLCO.TO) said on Thursday it has acquired Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) eye and contact lens drops for $106.5 million in an all-cash deal to expand its portfolio of over-the-counter eye care products.

This comes after the company struck a $1.75 billion deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) late last month to buy several eye-care products including anti-inflammation eye drop Xiidra.

Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D’Souza
 
Source: Reuters

