Bausch + Lomb valued at $6.5 billion after stock ticks up in NYSE debut

(Reuters) – Bausch + Lomb was valued at $6.48 billion in its U.S. market debut on Friday as the eye-care company’s shares opened nearly 3% above an offer price that was well below the targeted range.

The modest reception from investors comes in a gloomy year for U.S. capital markets and underlines the challenges facing IPO-bound Reddit Inc and Mobileye, the self-driving car unit of Intel Corp (INTC.O).

Fears over the Ukraine conflict and a more hawkish outlook for Federal Reserve policy tightening have in recent months forced several companies to postpone or shelve their plans to go public in the United States.

“Yesterday’s sell-off was a uniquely bad time to price an IPO, so in some respect it’s impressive they (Bausch + Lomb) got the deal done,” said Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at IPO research firm Renaissance Capital.

“In this environment, investors need a much greater margin of safety. I believe most companies are re-evaluating their IPO plans after the dive the market took this week.”

Major U.S. stock indexes sank more than 3% on Thursday on worries that even the biggest interest rate hike by the Fed since 2000 would not be enough to tame surging inflation. They also traded lower on Friday.