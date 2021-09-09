Bausch to pay $300 million in antitrust suit over diabetes drug

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Bausch-to-pay-300-mln-in-antitrust-suit-over-diabetes-drug-Reuters-9-9-21.jpg 503 960 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-09-09 18:09:332021-09-09 23:48:23Bausch to pay $300 million in antitrust suit over diabetes drug
Bausch to pay $300 mln in antitrust suit over diabetes drug
September 9, 2021; 6:08 PM EDT
Agreements to delay generic drugs, like the one in 2012 over Glumetza, are known as “pay for delay” deals and have been the subject of numerous antitrust lawsuits. Plaintiffs’ lawyers said in Wednesday’s filing they believed their deal, if approved, would be the largest or second-largest recovery ever obtained in such a case.
