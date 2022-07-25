Bavarian Nordic in talks to expand monkeypox vaccine output

By Natalie Grover

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO), the Danish company behind the vaccine being used to try to stem a global outbreak of monkeypox, is in talks to potentially expand production capacity, its CEO said on Monday.

The Copenhagen-based vaccine maker has a vaccine that goes by the brand name Jynneos, Imvamune or Imvanex – depending on geography. It has U.S. and European approval for use in the prevention of monkeypox, as well as the closely related smallpox.

Bavarian has annual production capacity of 30 million doses, including the monkeypox vaccine and other vaccines it makes.

The company can meet current demand in the tens of millions of doses for the monkeypox vaccine, Chief Executive Paul Chaplin said in an interview with Reuters.

It is, however, working with a U.S.-based contract manufacturer to expand its production capacity.

Chaplin said he hoped that the process would be completed later this year, and added the company was in early talks with others, including contract manufacturers and other vaccine makers, in case a further expansion is needed.

“We’ll only push that button,” he said, if and when the outbreak spreads further and/or demand in terms of volume increases substantially.

Cases of the usually mild viral disease have risen to more than 16,000 from than 75 countries, the World Health Organization said on Saturday, as it labeled the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. read more

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis

