Bavarian Nordic seeks EU approval to extend mpox vaccine to adolescents

“Children and adolescents are disproportionally affected by mpox in the ongoing outbreak in Africa, highlighting the importance and urgency to broaden the access to vaccines and therapies for this vulnerable population,” Bavarian CEO Paul Chaplin said in a statement.

Following the European Medicines Agency’ review, the vaccine’s marketing authorisation could be extended to include adolescents during the fourth quarter, the company said.