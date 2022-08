Bavarian Nordic signs up U.S. firm for packaging monkeypox vaccine

The government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which procures the vaccine, has requested 5.5 million doses for delivery this year and the next, the company said.

This includes an additional order for 2.5 million doses that Bavarian Nordic received last month.

Besides allowing faster deliveries to the United States, the agreement will free up the company’s capacity for other countries.

The Danish company has doubled its capacity from before the outbreak started in May and expects to further increase it even as it explores more partnerships to improve global access to the vaccine.

To boost the supply of monkeypox vaccines, the United States is making an additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine available for orders starting Aug. 22. read more

Cases of monkeypox have been rising globally, with over 38,800 cases confirmed. read more

