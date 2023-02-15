Bavarian Nordic to buy travel vaccine portfolio for up to $380M

Bavarian Nordic to buy travel vaccine portfolio for up to $380M

Feb 15 (Reuters) – Danish pharmaceuticals company Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) has agreed to buy a portfolio of travel vaccines from Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS.N) for up to $380 million, it said on Wednesday after delivering an upbeat outlook for 2023.

The company said it would acquire a typhoid fever vaccine, one against cholera and a Chikungunya virus treatment that is in Phase III trials.

There are no approved vaccines against Chikungunya as yet, the company said, adding that analysts peg potential annual income from the vaccine at $500 million.

 

