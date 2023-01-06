Baxter International plans to spin off kidney care units

Jan 6 (Reuters) – Baxter International Inc. said on Friday it plans to spin off its kidney care units, becoming the latest medical device maker to slim down in the face of supply-chain challenges.

Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based firm were down about 6% in morning trade.

The company plans to spin off its renal care and acute therapies units into a separate listed entity in the next 12-18 months. It is also exploring alternatives for its biopharma solutions business, including a potential sale or other separation options.

Dialysis operations, which are a part of Baxter’s renal care unit, are a drag on the parent company’s margins today, said Chief Financial Officer James Saccaro.

Medical device makers are still grappling with supply-chain shortages that began during the pandemic, with rising costs of raw materials, labor and transportation piling on more pressure.

Baxter’s rival Medtronic (MDT.N) said in October it would spin off two of its smaller businesses into a new company to streamline its portfolio and increase the pace of revenue growth.