Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Bayer’s CEO said on Friday that the healthcare and crop chemicals group continues to firmly back its glyphosate weedkiller even after a recent courtroom loss in U.S. litigation over an alleged carcinogenic effect.
When asked whether Bayer would alter its legal strategy, CEO Bill Anderson said in a media call that glyphosate is approved and deemed safe by regulators in every major jurisdiction.
“We stand firmly behind the product and that assessment,” said Anderson.