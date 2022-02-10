Bayer gets FDA fast track status for next-generation blood thinner

February 10, 2022; 3:23 AM EST

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Germany’s Bayer (BAYGn.DE) has won fast-track status from U.S. drugs regulators for a new blood thinner designed to prevent certain types of strokes, as it seeks to follow up on the success of its anticoagulant Xarelto.

Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen, Germany February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

In a statement on Thursday, Bayer said the Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation for the review of drug candidate asundexian when tested to prevent a repeat in patients that suffered a non-cardioembolic stroke from clogged vessels.

Bayer’s best-selling stroke prevention pill Xarelto, in which partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) holds some rights, will lose patent protection around 2026.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

