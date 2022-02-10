Bayer gets FDA fast track status for next-generation blood thinner
February 10, 2022; 3:23 AM EST
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) – Germany’s Bayer (BAYGn.DE) has won fast-track status from U.S. drugs regulators for a new blood thinner designed to prevent certain types of strokes, as it seeks to follow up on the success of its anticoagulant Xarelto.
In a statement on Thursday, Bayer said the Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation for the review of drug candidate asundexian when tested to prevent a repeat in patients that suffered a non-cardioembolic stroke from clogged vessels.
Bayer’s best-selling stroke prevention pill Xarelto, in which partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) holds some rights, will lose patent protection around 2026.
