Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program
BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) – Germany’s Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Sunday it was starting a Phase III study program to investigate the efficacy and safety of asundexian, an oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor.
The drug candidate is a potential new treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation and in patients with a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack, Bayer said.
Bayer’s best-selling stroke prevention pill Xarelto, in which partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) holds some rights, will lose patent protection around 2026. read more
Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Source: Reuters