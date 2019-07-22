Ad Header

Bayer sells Dr. Scholl’s footcare brand to Yellow Wood Partners

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, July 22nd, 2019

 

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany’s Bayer (BAYGn.DE) signed a deal on Monday to sell its Dr. Scholl’s footcare brand to U.S. private investment firm Yellow Wood Partners for $585 million, the second of two consumer care products it had put on the block.

