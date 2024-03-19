Bayer to seek approval for menopausal relief drug after third trial win

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) – Bayer said on Tuesday that it would request regulatory approval for its menopause drug after the daily pill was shown to ease hot flashes in a third late-stage trial, providing some relief for its pharmaceuticals unit that is reeling from a recent development setback.

Germany’s Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said in a statement that a third Phase III trial with its elinzanetant drug candidate provided supporting data on efficacy and long-term safety.