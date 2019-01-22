FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 22, 2019

Bedminster, NJ—Beacon Healthcare Communications, a privately-held specialty pharmaceutical advertising agency, introduced a new logo today as it prepares to celebrate 20 years as an agency.

“The new logo builds on our heritage while looking ahead to the next 20 years,” said Larry Lannino, General Manager of Beacon. “With so much data available to clients these days, we’re putting our focus on helping clients dig deep into their data and creating the right story. With that, we felt that it was time to update our look and reflect how much the promotional world has changed over the past two decades.”

Beacon is also moving into new office space in February, but will remain in Bedminster, NJ. Beacon will be fully in the space by February 15. Mailing address, telephone number, and email addresses remain the same.

Beacon Healthcare Communications is a privately-held specialty pharmaceutical agency. Beacon offers a wide range of services, from healthcare professional promotions to direct-to-patient communications to customer relationship management (CRM). Beacon helps clients find the right story for their brands by making the clinical compelling. Learn more at beaconhc.com.

Contact:

Larry Lannino

Phone: 908 781 2600

Email: llannino@beaconhc.com