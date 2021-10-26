Becton Dickinson begins selling new at-home rapid COVID-19 test

October 26, 2021; 11:17 AM EDT

(Reuters) – Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX.N) has partnered with Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to begin shipment of a new at-home rapid COVID-19 test that can confirm results using an entirely automated smartphone app.

The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test, which was authorized by U.S. regulators in August, also automatically reports results to federal and state public health authorities.

