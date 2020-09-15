https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-09-15 11:22:212020-09-15 11:39:08Becton Dickinson probes false-positive Covid-19 test results in U.S. nursing homes
Becton Dickinson probes false-positive COVID-19 test results in U.S. nursing homes
(Reuters) – Becton Dickinson said on Tuesday it is investigating reports from U.S. nursing homes that its rapid coronavirus testing equipment is producing false-positive results.
Tests conducted on the company’s Veritor Plus system for detecting the virus are reporting multiple false positive results in some cases, Becton said.
