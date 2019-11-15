Ad Header

BeiGene prices lymphoma drug at $12,935 for a 30-day supply

(Reuters) – China-based drugmaker BeiGene Ltd on Friday priced its drug, Brukinsa, to treat a rare form of lymphoma at $12,935 for a 30-day supply.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the drug, giving a boost to the company’s strategy of largely using data from studies held outside the United States.

Brokerage Cowen & Co expects peak global sales of Brukinsa to be $836 million across all indications, and $90 million in mantle cell lymphoma.

 

