Belgium bans use of Ozempic for weight loss until summer

Ozempic

Belgium bans use of Ozempic for weight loss until summer

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) – Belgium has decided to temporarily ban the use of Novo Nordisk’s (NOVOb.CO) diabetes drug Ozempic as a weight loss treatment amid a shortage of the medicine, according to a royal decree published in the country’s Official Gazette on Tuesday.

Ozempic is approved to treat Type 2 diabetes but has increasingly been prescribed “off-label” to treat weight loss because it has the same active ingredient as Novo’s hugely popular – and scarce – anti-obesity drug Wegovy.

In Britain, doctors and prescribers, including private online pharmacies, have been ordered to stop prescribing Ozempic to people who don’t have type 2 diabetes as soon as possible.

They are also banned from starting new patients with type 2 diabetes on the medicine for as long as the shortage lasts.

Last month, Belgium’s federal medicine agency recommended doctors and pharmacists only prescribe Ozempic to diabetic patients due to the surge in demand.

The drug’s limited availability will last until June 2024, according to the agency.

Reporting by Marine Strauss Editing by Mark Potter

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues spas over counterfeit drugs
Novo Nordisk flag Novo Nordisk invests $2.3 bln in Danish production facility
Eli Lilly Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug
Novo Nordisk logo headquarters Obesity drug supply delay not unusual, says Novo Nordisk CEO
amoxicillin EU drug regulator decides ongoing antibiotic shortage not a 'major event'- source
Novo Nordisk Novo ends semaglutide kidney study early due to strong efficacy signals
Novo Nordisk flag Looming obesity drug rivalry not a concern for Novo CEO
Novo Nordisk, Wegovy How Novo Nordisk makes its weight-loss drug Wegovy