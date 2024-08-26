Belgium’s UCB to sell China neurology, allergy business for $680 mln

,
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) – UCB (UCB.BR), a Belgian biopharmaceutical firm, said on Monday it would sell its Chinese neurology and allergy business to Singapore-based asset management group CBC and Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala for $680 million.
 
The deal includes UCB’s neurology portfolio comprising drugs like Keppra, Vimpat and Neupro, and anti-allergy medicines Zyrtec and Xyzal, commonly used to treat watery eyes and runny noses.
 
The Brussels-listed firm will also sell a manufacturing site in Zhuhai city.
 
UCB said in a statement there would be no impact on its forecast for 2024 and the deal was expected to close in the fourth quarter.
 
“In the short term, UCB is exploring the launch of novel medicines in immunology, neurology, and rare diseases in China,” UCB CEO Jean-Christophe Tellier said.
 

The deal will allow the company to focus its efforts on innovation and partnerships, ensuring its strategic goals align with the evolving demands of the Chinese market, it said.

 
/by
You might also like
UCB, HStoryUCB launches make HStory, an educational campaign offering resources and support for those living with hidradenitis suppurativa
RocheRoche plots neuro comeback with promising mid-stage Alzheimer’s data
Nuvera’s PURE Report announces 2023 “best-in-class” pharmaceutical patient support and access programs in oncology and neurology
SanofiSanofi sells 11 CNS assets to Pharmanovia including Frisium and Gardenal
NovartisNovartis, Biogen scrap gene regulation partnerships with Sangamo
BayerBayer says drug research focus no longer on women’s health
Research computer, labPipelines Report 2023: innovation and diversification
FDAFDA approves UCB’s complement inhibitor for generalized myasthenia gravis