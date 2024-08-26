Belgium’s UCB to sell China neurology, allergy business for $680 mln

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) – UCB (UCB.BR), a Belgian biopharmaceutical firm, said on Monday it would sell its Chinese neurology and allergy business to Singapore-based asset management group CBC and Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala for $680 million.

The deal includes UCB’s neurology portfolio comprising drugs like Keppra, Vimpat and Neupro, and anti-allergy medicines Zyrtec and Xyzal, commonly used to treat watery eyes and runny noses.