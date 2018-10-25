Agency to step up strategic media planning and buying

Chestertown, MD, October 24, 2018 – Benchworks is pleased to announce that Karima Sharif has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Media Director. She will lead all strategic media planning and nonpersonal promotion (NPP) services for clients.

Karima joins Benchworks with a wide depth and breadth of experience. She has launched, consulted and managed 300+ NPP/paid media campaigns for over 75 pharmaceutical and medical device brands in over 25 therapeutic categories. Her expertise covers audience segmentation and strategy, digital media expertise, sales/partnership building, account/brand management and leadership/mentoring.

“I have known Thad and other Benchworks leaders for years as an agency partner, and I have always been impressed with the caliber of deliverables produced for clients and the continued growth of the company,” Karima says. “Most importantly, I have always appreciated the genuine graciousness received when partnering with Benchworks.”

Bringing a media expert onboard furthers Benchworks’ commitment to our commercialization model, allowing the agency to offer clients more robust media planning and buying solutions and NPP services.

“Benchworks and Karima first crossed paths 13 years ago when we were both doing work for the same client. We’ve stayed in touch over the intervening years, and watched as she has emerged as a strong leader and industry expert. We are excited to have her on our team,” said Thad Bench, CEO and founder of Benchworks.

