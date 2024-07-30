Benefit of Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug increases over time, studies suggest

The new study looked at how the drug performed in about 95% of trial patients who continued on the treatment. After three years, Leqembi slowed cognitive decline by 31% compared to what would be expected in similar patients who did not receive treatment.

There were no new safety findings over the three-year period. Brain swelling and bleeding associated with drugs that work by removing amyloid plaque from the brain largely occurred within the first six months of treatment, Dr. Christopher van Dyck, director of the Yale’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Unit, told the meeting.

A separate analysis of data from a midstage study looked at patients who had a gap in treatment of 9 to 59 months following 18 months of initial treatment. In that study, there was still a difference, but once treatment stopped, the rate of cognitive decline reverted back to what was seen in patients on placebo.