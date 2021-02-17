Beth Beck Promoted to Lead Fingerpaint’s Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Office

An integral member to the senior leadership team, Beck has big plans for the agency’s largest office.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fingerpaint, a full-service health and wellness marketing agency with five offices across the country and over 400 employees, has named industry veteran Beth Beck to lead the Saratoga Springs office and become a member of the Fingerpaint Operating Board.

Beck has been with Fingerpaint for over a year. She previously led client services in the Fingerpaint Cedar Knolls, N.J., office. During her time in the Cedar Knolls office, Beck was instrumental in the explosive growth of business and personnel that led the office to a strong finish in 2020.

“Beth had a proven track record when we brought her onto the New Jersey team—we knew we’d quickly feel her impact on our organization,” said Ed Mitzen, founder of Fingerpaint. “Her passion for the agency’s founding principles made her promotion to head of the Saratoga Springs office a natural next step in her progression here at Fingerpaint.”

Beck brings more than 25 years of industry experience on both the agency and client sides of the health and wellness industry. Prior to joining Fingerpaint, Beck was the group managing director of Evoke, where she oversaw the Philadelphia and Chicago offices. Previous to that, she served as general manager at McCann Health, North America, and led Janssen integrated consumer and professional business across four separate McCann/IPG agencies. She has also held various leadership roles at Havas, Hyphen, and other McCann agencies.

“I’ve known and worked with Beth for a long time, so it was not at all surprising to see the client service team in N.J. flourish under her leadership,” said Bill McEllen, partner at Fingerpaint. “Now, we can’t wait to see her leverage her unique combination of knowledge and intuition to take our Saratoga office to the next level.”

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the original Fingerpaint office and grow my role in such a special organization,” said Beck. “It was the values and culture that brought me to Fingerpaint, and now I’m really excited to see where we can take this office as we continue to build and grow the organization across the country.”

