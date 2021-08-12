Better Outcomes from a Joint Approach to Medical Information and Pharmacovigilance: Improved solutions for local operating companies

By: Libbie McKenzie, Vice President, Medical and Pharmacovigilance, IQVIA, and Alisa Hummings, Senior Director, Medical Information and CEVA

Digital transformation is currently driving operational change in life sciences companies. As they adopt technology solutions to optimize operations, there is an opportunity to consider a more seamless, cross-disciplinary approach to various functions–for example, medical information (MI) and local pharmacovigilance (PV) operations. When done right, combining MI with some elements of local PV processes can deliver significant benefits to pharmaceutical companies, including accelerated adverse event (AE) intake, improved healthcare provider (HCP) and patient communications, intelligent connection to enterprise systems, and last but certainly not least, increased customer satisfaction.

Functionally, addressing customer inquiries for MI and intaking local AEs fits together well, with call centers serving as a critical source of information at the individual country or regional level. Moreover, this holds true as well for local QPPV (Qualified Person for PV), regulatory reporting, literature review and other local activities. However, the challenge comes in initiating the shift to a more standardized approach at both the local affiliate level and on a global scale. The move from systems with disparate, legacy MI and local PV processes will require thoughtful planning, education and oversight to ensure appropriate staffing, new process development, thorough employee understanding and careful change management.

Envisioning a Combined MI and PV Strategy

New innovations in connected technologies and process standardization are finally making it possible to combine elements of MI and PV in a way that drives greater efficiencies, deeper stakeholder knowledge, enhanced patient safety and improved local oversight.

In traditional pharmaceutical operations, while PV processes are executed by biopharmaceutical organizations as part of their compliance obligations, MI teams tends to be either part of PV or Medical Affairs organizations. They are responsible for hiring and training knowledgeable agents with skilled healthcare backgrounds, local language capabilities and local market knowledge who field product, medical/scientific and indication inquiries from HCPs and patients. In handling this incoming information, agents also identify and triage AEs and product quality complaints (PQCs) and then feed them to the safety and quality teams. In the case of potential AEs, the safety teams must then perform intake, case processing and reporting to the appropriate regulatory authorities. The ability to translate to English, as required, is important for enabling global consolidation.

Pharmaceutical companies that operate on a global scale have many local affiliates in a variety of countries. Affiliate partners are responsible for distributing products in individual countries, as well as ensuring compliance of local PV activities. These affiliates frequently operate somewhat independently of one another, often due to local compliance requirements and styles. This lack of transparency can result in increased compliance risk and additional financial burden with unclear overall operating costs.

Combining medical information with local PV enables these often separate teams – whether at the local affiliate level or a global cross-functional level – to find synergies and opportunities for operational optimization. Ultimately, this allows for the creation of a cost-effective solution that streamlines operations, improves compliance and enhances oversight. It also adds tremendous flexibility and scalability to resource allocation not only across MI and PV, but also geographically which allows for optimized deployment during volume surges or across several low-volume geographies.

Training Personnel for a New Approach

In some areas, there are similar skill sets in PV and MI departments. If you can answer MI questions and triage AEs, you can intuitively understand PV processes, so having MI staff also deal with local AE intake allows for better business continuity planning (BCP). But the MI approach tends to differ from that of PV professionals who are more focused on signal detection and compliance, and MI staff more focused on accurately imparting medical/scientific information and ensuring best-in-class customer satisfaction. To get this right, companies must focus on cross-training employees in the relevant new processes, in addition to implementing technologies that streamline communication across MI and PV functions. MI staff have the knowledge to handle local PV calls that may come into the call center; however, the reverse is not necessarily true. Most PV staff lack the necessary background to handle the full range of MI inquiries in addition to PV responsibilities. So, the collaboration – in terms of staff utilization – is not necessarily bi-directional.

Effectively cross-training MI teams for local AE intake will not be a one-size-fits-all undertaking; it requires a deep understanding of how each local affiliate currently operates. Furthermore, the success of the new processes implemented should be continually assessed for effective change management. Specific to PV, is the requirement for a QPPV, who is responsible for representing quality and compliance control at a local or regional level will be the best primary person for leaders to consult on implementation as companies develop the right combination of their teams for their organization.

The industry is starting to shift back toward a consolidated MI/PV model. As a result, pharmaceutical companies may need to undergo a deeper re-education of current teams on what PV and MI departments do to support their mutual success in the new evolving environment. Interestingly, this type of training may not be necessary for smaller companies, as they are likely already operating in a similar fashion due to their more limited resources and fewer legacy processes. In creating more cohesive, centralized teams at the local country level, pharmaceutical companies may see cost efficiencies as well as streamlined reporting of AE intake and MI inquiries.

Selecting the Right Technology

Comprehensive global MI and PV platform solutions can assist with compliance across geographies. The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), automation and cloud technologies have emerged as critical capabilities underpinning seamless communication and information sharing, especially for global teams. This is helpful as companies are experiencing a rise in the volume of both medical information inquiries and adverse events, enabling local affiliates to share information with global counterparts.

Robust AI-enabled conversational virtual agents can also assist, not only in managing call volume and demand spikes in a true 24/7 fashion, but also in in automating the capture and some of the processing of call center data. Applying native language capabilities allows this technology to meet local native language requirements and facilitate data entry into a single system. These capabilities will help create process uniformity across affiliates and serve to mitigate overall cost and risk.

However, even with the most advanced technologies, this evolution will not occur without process challenges. For example, in PV some confusion could arise when coding cases, and certain processes may be too generalized in one case or another, depending on the country. Thus, if combining MI and PV processes is unfamiliar to your organization, consider engaging a technology solution provider that has expertise in life sciences MI and PV services to best guide and manage your changing requirements. MI and PV leaders should be able to rely on technology and life sciences process experts not just for implementation but also for oversight of process adoption and change management to realize the full benefit of their investments.

Seeing the Benefits of a Joint MI and PV Strategy

Considering cost and operational efficiencies, combining MI with local PV processes, with the help of advanced technologies, could also include other areas such as local literature, local regulatory submissions and risk minimization. The melding of all these offerings – especially in partnership with a life sciences solutions provider coupled with buy-in from local affiliates – ultimately provides better business oversight as one universal strategy is followed across multiple functional areas and countries.

This move to a more centralized management model is not new – it was being considered even before the pandemic struck. Now that COVID-19 has sent shockwaves through the pharmaceutical industry, by forcing the enablement of remote work and the adoption of MI and PV access to local resources, the need for pharmaceutical companies to streamline their processes is even more critical to patient safety and trust. With the right combination of people, processes and technology, those companies that make the shift will better equip themselves for more controlled, efficient operations and lower expenditures in drug delivery, commercialization and future development.

About the Authors

Alisa Hummings, Senior Director, Medical Information and CEVA

As Senior Director of Medical Information and Clinical Event Validation and Adjudication (CEVA) at IQVIA, Alisa Hummings leads all operational aspects of Medical Information, including Local Adverse Event (AE) Intake, and CEVA. Previously, she established the LCS PV Solutions department, providing project management across all scopes within Lifecycle Safety and served in a leadership capacity in Lifecycle Safety case processing operations. Prior to IQVIA, Hummings served in leadership roles at Syneos, establishing the DSMB/DMC Management, PV Regulatory Reporting and Medical Affairs Business Operations functions and gained experience in Clinical Project Management. Hummings earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Libbie Parker McKenzie, MD, FASN

Global Head, Lifecycle Safety Project Leadership and Strategic Solutions, IQVIA

Dr. Libbie McKenzie is responsible for architecting client solutions and delivering Lifecycle Safety’s global portfolio of over 1600 active projects involving more than 400 customers. Previously, she led IQVIA’s Marketed Product Safety organization, including teams providing Aggregate Safety Reporting, Signal Detection and Management, Benefit-Risk Management, QPPV Services, and Medical Information. Dr. McKenzie also served as a Medical Monitor / Medical Safety Advisor and Global Head of Medical Safety at Quintiles A Summa cum laude graduate of Duke University, Dr. McKenzie completed her graduate and post-graduate medical education at the Duke University School of Medicine, where she finished an Internal Medicine Residency and a Fellowship in Nephrology. During her time at Duke she was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute – National Institutes of Health Research Scholar.