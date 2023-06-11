Beyond rare disease

Although the bulk of gene therapy research is still focused on rare disease, recent launches show that certain chronic conditions could be successfully treated with this technology.

By Christiane Truelove | [email protected]

Gene therapies are no longer science fiction, and have become science fact. In the past five years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved 14 gene therapies, the most recent being Vyjuvek, the first redosable gene therapy. Vyjuvek, developed by Krystal Biotech Inc., treats wounds in patients six months of age and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa with mutation(s) in the collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (COL7A1) gene.

According to the American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy, there are 24 gene therapies approved worldwide. These include five approved alone in 2022: Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) from Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Upstaza (eladocagene exuparvovec) from PTC Therapeutics Inc.; Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) for hemophilia A from BioMarin Pharmaceutical; Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) for hemophilia B from CSL Behring LLC, and Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec) for bladder cancer from Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S.

In 2022, the gene, cell, and RNA therapy pipeline from preclinical to pre-registration grew by 7 percent, bringing the total number of therapies in development to 3,726. More than half (55 percent) of those are gene therapies, including genetically modified therapies such as CAR T-cell therapies. The remainder are non-genetically modified cell therapies (22 percent) and RNA therapies (23 percent).

According to the society’s fourth-quarter 2022 report, oncology and rare diseases remain the top areas of development overall and in the clinic. Oncology and rare diseases are also the top areas of development in the overall pipeline of non-genetically modified cell therapies. Rare diseases and anti-infective therapies remain the top two targeted areas by RNA therapies.

Experts at McKinsey say looking at the pipeline of products in Phase III clinical trials, the number of approvals is likely to rise dramatically in the near future. McKinsey expects that in 2024 alone, there will be as many as 31 gene therapy launches including more than 29 adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapies.

And when it comes to marketing these therapies, McKinsey experts say, “CGTs [cell and gene therapies] face steeper challenges at launch than traditional drugs do, potentially limiting their adoption and thus their potential to transform patients’ lives. In an environment in which the population of prospective patients for these therapies is small – and where patients frequently switch payers (at least in the United States) – the current payer system is not well suited to accommodate single-dose therapies for which long-term treatment efficacy, risk-benefit ratios, and safety remain uncertain.”

These experts point out that besides the expense to payers, CGT patients face a highly complex and costly path to treatment, including long trips to widely spaced healthcare sites and frequent genetic testing and counseling. “For healthcare providers, finding and training personnel at new sites requires significant investments of time and the development of new relationships with clinicians and administrators,” McKinsey says. “Furthermore, payers can be reluctant to take on the increased financial risk inherent in treatments with higher one-time costs. Finally, companies themselves face considerable supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution challenges in the effort to make sure just-in-time doses are available when and where they are needed.” (For more about meeting some of the manufacturing challenges for cell and gene therapies, see the Q&A with Nadia Ward, business development manager, cell and gene therapy, at global in vitro diagnostic company bioMérieux)

Beyond rare diseases

The therapies approved over the past 10 years are focused on rare diseases, but two of them – Roctavian (approved in the EU) and Hemgenix are for forms of hemophilia. While hemophilia is a rare disease, it also is one that has had therapies available for decades – infusions of clotting factors that stabilize patients and extend their lives.

Gene therapies hold the promise that patients may never have to take clotting factors again, or at least take them much less frequently. However, the advance comes with an initially high price tag. Roctavian’s price in the EU is about €1.4 million, or $1.45 million. If approved in the United States, the drug’s price is expected to be more than $2 million.

Hemgenix is now the world’s most expensive drug, with a price tag of $3.5 million. But with its one-time dose, the drug could potentially protect people with moderate to severe hemophilia from uncontrolled bleeding for at least eight years, and possibly longer.

According to a statement CSL Behring provided to Scientific American, even at a cost of $3.5 million, Hemgenix could save the U.S. healthcare system $5 million to $5.8 million per person treated, by decreasing or eliminating the need for patients to take regular injections of factor IX once or twice a week. By producing their own factor IX, patients will be able to avoid episodes of uncontrolled bleeding, with the ED visits and hospital stays these occasions often entail.

This treatment would also save patients money. The National Hemophilia Foundation estimates that the out-of-pocket cost for clotting factors is about $300,000 a year. Optum estimates that the total cost of clotting factors for patients with the most severe form of hemophilia can be up to $1 million.

According to experts at ZS Associates, the advent of Roctavian and Hemgenix hint at the possibilities of gene therapies being used to treat chronic conditions.

“We are seeing a huge investment in this space more broadly,” says Sankalp Sethi, principal, oncology, cell and gene therapy, of ZS Associates.

Some areas being explored with cell and gene therapies are type 1 diabetes, heart failure, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders.

In gene therapy research, the initial proof points of AAV technology were tested out in rare diseases with drugs such as Zolgensma and Luxturna. “And now that they have shown that success, there is a lot of investment going on more broadly,” Sethi says. “Based on some of the analysis and the work that we’ve done in this space, we think anywhere close to like 30 to 35 percent of gene therapies are in development for broader indications.”

Sethi told Med Ad News while rare diseases still constitute the bulk of research and development, considering their highly acute unmet need, “I think we’re increasingly seeing that broader application now of gene therapies. The commercial success, though, remains to be seen, but we’re definitely seeing a lot of clinical investments and trials that are going on in those spaces.”

So far, Roctavian has not seen a big uptake in Europe, says Pranav Srivastava, principal, marketing, oncology, ZS Associates.

“I don’t think patients are running through the door to get the therapy,” he told Med Ad News. “As far as we know, the uptake is minimal. That may change, as evidence plays out.”

As hemophilia is effectively a chronic condition, patients “need to know whether this is going to help me for the next five years; is it going to help me for the next two years? What’s the trade off I’m making versus the thing that I know, right now, as a patient with products where I know how to take them? They’re part of my life. So that transition hasn’t happened yet,” Srivastava says.

Furthermore, Sethi says that there are many challenges to overcome between clinical promise and commercial success for gene therapies. “The first thing is the clinical value proposition needs to be there,” he says. “Second thing is the financial value proposition needs to be there. And the third thing is the operational aspect of bringing these therapies on. So all three of those things need to click in order for these therapies to succeed.

“Some organizations have struggled with one or more of those aspects. The financial value proposition isn’t always there, and what this means for the system, what this means for the providers; – they know there is risk involved.”

While cell and gene therapies have seen success in the oncology category, “that’s an obvious one, right?” Sethi says. “Patients progress, you need to absolutely make a treatment choice.”

On the other hand, with a chronic disease such as hemophilia, “you’re talking about an existing patient that’s stable on an existing treatment or standard of care, and you’re switching to a gene therapy,” he adds.

“That’s a much harder clinical argument to make. And so that’s sort of our hypotheses for why it’s going to be commercially even a little bit more challenging to move the prescriber base to start to adopt this therapy than what we’ve seen in rare disease and oncology.”

Sethi and ZS colleagues Sean Walter, Prashant Khare, and Abhinay Manne, in looking at some of the commercial challenges of cell and gene therapies, say the there could be more than 70 commercially available CGTs by 2025, compared to the nine currently available. However, compared to other products in the life sciences, the unique commercialization challenges have translated into products “that have underperformed analysts’ early launch expectations.”

These experts say while Novartis’s Kymriah and Gilead/Kite’s Yescarta were considered potential blockbusters at launch, sales ramped more slowly than expected. But demand for Bristol Myers Squibb’s Abecma was underestimated, and early demand outstripped supply, so “forecasters must plan for high revenue volatility and alternative payment structures.”

In forecasting future sales of cell and gene therapies, adherence is not relevant as they are supposed to be one-time therapies. “But at the same time, patient drop off throughout the treatment journey is essential to capture in modeling,” Sethi and his colleagues say. Modeling must also account for patients’ proximity to treatment centers that can actually administer these complicated therapies, as well as the rate of referrals.

“Because CGTs today are only available at authorized treatment centers, forecasters must anticipate the rate at which patients will be referred out of a community where historical treatment flows have been more seamless,” these experts say, citing one ZS study that showed only about 30 percent of eligible diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients actually received CAR T treatment. “With this level of discounting of the total patient potential, forecasters must work carefully with their stakeholders to take a hard look at how much the business can achieve, and how quickly.”

Although cell and gene therapies are most commonly paid for through the same mechanisms as more traditional therapies, manufacturers, commercial payers, and governments are exploring alternative payment models. “Where in the past, pharmaceutical forecasters had to think in terms of converting patients to units to volume to dollars, the CGT forecaster may need to think in terms of patients to probabilistic outcome to risk sharing mechanism to amortization of lifetime value,” Sethi and colleagues say.

Types of agreements have been the pay-for-response model, where payment is based on short-term clinical evidence, such as improvement in disease symptoms or an increase in quality of life; the patient warranty model, which ensures patients receive the full value of a medication by offering refunds or additional treatments if the medication does not produce the expected clinical outcomes; risk sharing, where a company may agree to provide rebates or reduce the price of a medication if certain long-term predetermined outcomes claims are not reached; the budget capitation model, where providers are paid a fixed budget per year to cover the cost of all healthcare services, and when these costs are exceeded, rebates are paid or the price is reduced; and the pay-over-time agreement, where the treatment cost is spread out over time rather than being paid up front.

“Spark’s Luxturna for inherited retinal disease in the U.S. offers multiple payer programs, such as outcome-based agreements tied to both short-term efficacy (90 days) and long-term durability (30 months) and installment payments. It also allows payers instead of treatment centers to purchase Luxturna,” ZS experts say. “Bluebird’s Zynteglo for beta thalassemia in the EU offers a five-year outcome-based payment plan for its €1.575M therapy, after an initial €315K upfront payment, additional installments will only be paid if patients continue to respond to the therapy.”

So far, ICER so far has been supportive of the high price points for gene therapies because of the promise of durability of effect. “But that’s still the durability itself that remains uncertain,” Sethi says. “And so the natural answer is going towards an innovative payment based model.”

In Europe, Srivastava says, “it’s a little easier for the system to take the long view” because the healthcare system is one system in most countries, but the clinical evidence gap at approval still exists. “Both manufacturers and the system have to agree to what’s an acceptable risk,” he says. “And we are seeing that with attempts at outcomes-based, different payment models for every country, just to make sure that they line up their evidence to what they were offering. … You can’t wait for the evidence to materialize and then say, ‘Okay, now I’m ready for paying for this because I see 10 years of data’, because that wouldn’t be fair, either.”

Although the collective cost of hemophilia treatment is fairly expensive and burdensome for a health system to manage, health systems are having difficulties actually being able to recognize those costs and replace them with a “non-event” of a patient not suffering a bleed event, Srivastava states. “How do I pay for a non-event in a system set up for chronic pay for chronic events? They’re not set up for acute treatment and growth,” he says. “So we’re seeing those attempts. I don’t think it’s landed yet. I think the Kymriah team at one point had mentioned in one of these conferences that they had 22 different payment models in 27 countries – because that’s what was needed. And they tried to so the manufacturers have tried to adapt to it.”

In the United States, it may take a cell and gene therapy pilot program through Medicare that is set up to take the long view and “actually pay for an outcome that works for everyone,” Srivastava says.