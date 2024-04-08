BGB Group: 2024

BGB Group

250 W 34th Street New York, NY, 10119

212-920-2400 • [email protected] • bgbgroup.com

Quick Facts

Services Mix

Healthcare advertising: Professional/patient/digital: 42%

Medical communications: 38%

Strategic consulting: 12%

Market access and payer marketing: 8%

Smart people – and agencies – never stand still,” the leaders of BGB Group proclaim. In 2023, BGB executives proudly characterized the agency “as an agile group of experts with an unmatched ability to marry science and creativity – disrupting the status quo, trailblazing to create change and building brands that make a difference. And that’s exactly what they continue to demonstrate and build upon.” In its 19th year, BGB focused on integrating new industry leaders, expanding its U.S. and global footprint, and enhancing its capabilities, all in what managers call “the smartest way possible.”

“BGB has got ‘smart’ down to a science,” its leaders say. “We have created an organization where science is the source of deep thinking and powerful doing. As partners who understand science profoundly, we translate it powerfully. While BGB’s conception of scientific focus began as being masters of clinical data, it has evolved into a deep understanding of the science underlying learning, experience, behavior change, impact, and technology. As this concept has expanded, so have the ways we’ve put it to work for our clients.”

“We want brands to operate as their smartest selves, always,” says Brendon Phalen, founding partner. “It’s our job to make sure that happens. We don’t just collect insights; we reveal human truths. We don’t just see the data; we build a market. We don’t just create stories; we create experiences. We don’t just drive prescriptions; we transform science into a chance to revolutionize a category and change patients’ lives for the better. This isn’t just aspirational; we have the specialized offerings that are now able to support this vision.”

Recent accomplishments

BGB’s core values evolved this past year, but what’s truly worth recognizing and being proud of is that who we are at our core has remained consistent over the last 19 years,” says Kit Kempler, chief people officer. “That really speaks to our underlying culture. Growth has made us stronger and has brought us closer together. We see more and more clients asking us about our agency mission – we call it our purpose – and values. It’s wonderful to see our entire industry recognize the importance of values in how we operate internally, how we treat each other, and how that translates into achieving great things in terms of client business.”

Leaders state that BGB brings unique people together, including some of the most notable talent in the industry. “With subject matter experts that span across therapeutic areas and industry expertise, it’s no surprise that there are lots of opinions and perspectives to share,” managers say. In 2023 the agency launched the “SPARK” initiative, creating a platform for employees to contribute thoughts and insights on industry topics they’re most passionate about, from how physicians really make decisions to reducing disparities in patient care.

One area where BGB dug deep in 2023 was Alzheimer’s disease. “For many years, research into this disease has been reliant on a single pathway,” agency leaders say. “So many drugs have failed that many experts even questioned the validity of newer mechanisms.”

BGB partnered with Eisai and Biogen to commercialize Leqembi, the first traditional approved disease-modifying therapy in Alzheimer’s disease (with specificity for a form of anti-amyloid beta [Aβ] antibody). “Defining the strategy of such a monumental breakthrough in this sensitive space, BGB partnered with Eisai to create and support a diagnostic pathway for early recognition of cognitive impairment with increased Aβ levels; to build trust with the larger Alzheimer’s/neurology community; and to ensure the complex Aβ pathway was well understood,” executives say.

Structure and Services

2023 saw BGB’s first formal acquisition — Kx Advisors. Managers say this move has expanded BGB’s consultancy arm to solve clients’ diverse and evolving commercialization challenges. The consultancy model aims to build early client relationships from evaluating pipeline prioritization, go-to-market strategy, and market expansion, to brand optimization at any lifecycle stage.

“We continue to fuel growth for the agency in ways that we know our current client business need it most,” says Teresa Day, president of BGB Group. “In addition to expanding our consultancy capability, we brought in an exceptional leader, Lisa Bair, to lead SCHEMA, our payer and market access group. While expanding these two specialty areas, we have been able to quickly expand our agency footprint both across the U.S. and in major global markets.”

Last fall, BGB recruited its first ever chief of innovation and intelligence, Hilary Gentile, to lead a center of excellence made up of what executives say are visionaries, innovators, and “igniters.” Gentile comes with a blend of both medical marketing and marketing technology, offering a unique perspective on how to shape the next generation of adoption and engagement for commercial brands.

“We have ignited our modern marketing offering by expanding our brand strategy team and by instituting customer experience and advanced analytics as a horizontal capability with new leaders Laura Morrison, managing director, brand strategy, and Harry Sharman, executive VP, applied intelligence. We will champion the data-led customer experience for each brand in each therapeutic area, supported by deep behavioral psychology insights and brought to life by the growing potential of AI and other technology.”

“We have a passion for creating change,” Gentile says. “We’re thought provokers who want to solve the most complex problems but also solve problems in new ways. What you can expect is an expert team that pushes for unexpected and divergent thinking.”

Philanthropy/Citizenship

Mentorship, focused especially on underrepresented communities, is a passion and a priority for BGBers, and this includes supporting STEM/STEAM opportunities. “Younger generations are thirsty for knowledge, and we love nothing more than being able to use our own experiences to influence and inspire what’s possible in the fields of science and creativity,” Day says, adding that the agency has expanded its relationship with a lot of universities this year beyond career fairs and has gotten very involved in student-led hackathons.

According to agency leaders, with a focus on innovation and identifying new approaches to common problems, BGB engages young minds to help determine how technology can best serve some of the most challenging therapeutic areas. “Giving students the opportunity to understand industry challenges provides them with a first-hand look into a potential role they can play in our industry and the future of health care,” Day says. “And the future is bright!”