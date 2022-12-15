Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter

COVID tests

Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government website COVIDTests.gov beginning on Thursday as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to tackle coronavirus infections over the winter.

The White House said it would use existing funding to pay for the tests since it has been unsuccessful so far in getting Congress to pass a bill to put more money towards the U.S. COVID-19 response.

The administration would start shipping orders of the latest round of free tests during the week of Dec. 19.

Free tests will also be made available at as many as 500 major food banks, the White House said.

The Biden administration came under criticism a year ago for not ensuring enough tests were available in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The administration later procured hundreds of millions of tests to make available at no cost to the public.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
WTO faces new battle over COVID tests, drugs
Anthony Fauci Fauci pleads with Americans to get COVID shot in final White House briefing
Moderna Moderna to supply 12 million doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada
Paxlovid COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Sputnik, COVID vaccine, Argentina GAVI CEO says 'tough' time to end COVID-19 emergency
Sanofi Sanofi, GSK variant-specific COVID shot found effective against Omicron
Nasal Swab, COVID Panacell believes stem cell therapy could be effective against Long COVID
Bidewn removes mask Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats