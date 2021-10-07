Biden calls on more U.S. businesses to require COVID-19 vaccinations

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct 7 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Thursday said more U.S. businesses should obligate workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, calling the move vital to ending the pandemic and sustaining the economy.

“Today I’m calling on more employers to act,” Biden said.

“My message is: Require your employees to get vaccinated. With vaccinations, we’re going to beat this pandemic finally. Without them, we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, damage to our economy and anxiety in our schools.”

Biden last month ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, and for private employers with 100 or more workers to require staff to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, or get tested for the coronavirus weekly. That order covers 100 million people, about two-thirds of the workforce.

The president intensified the call on Thursday on a visit to the construction site of a future Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) data center near Chicago. The construction firm, Clayco, said it plans to implement immunization or testing requirements for all employees.

Biden highlighted other vaccination success stories, including a move by Chicago-based United Airlines (UAL.O) to set an October deadline for all employees to be fully vaccinated, the first U.S. carrier to do so.

Biden praised other airlines and businesses that followed suit, including entertainment company Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), drugstore operator Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O) and Microsoft.

Immunization requirements have broad public support, and Wall Street economists agree higher vaccination rates will stoke economic growth and add jobs, the Democratic president said.

