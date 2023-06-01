Biden plans to pick physician Mandy Cohen to lead CDC, Washington Post reports

June 1 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden plans to select former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing three people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Biden’s formal announcement is expected later this month, according to the report.

If appointed, Cohen would replace Rochelle Walensky, who is stepping down on June 30 as head of the public health agency that critics have said was slow to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters