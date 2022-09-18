Biden says ‘the pandemic is over’ even as death toll, costs mount

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over,” even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said during an interview conducted with CBS’ “60 Minutes” program on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show, an event which drew thousands of visitors. read more