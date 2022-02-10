Biden sees inflation easing this year, touts his drug price plan

CULPEPER, Va., Feb 10 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he expected inflation to start to ease this year as supply chain logjams clear up, while saying that his administration was already helping ease shortages, as new data showed the biggest jump in consumer prices in 40 years.

Biden told NBC News that efforts by his administration to address the shortage of semiconductors that sent car prices soaring last year were starting to pay off.

Rising consumer prices “ought to be able to start to taper off as we go through this year,” Biden said. “In the meantime, I’m going to do everything in my power to deal with the big points that are impacting most people in their homes.”

Biden earlier in the day told an event in Virginia that proposals included in his signature Build Back Better legislation would help bring down prices for families. The roughly $1.7 trillion bill, which includes social spending and climate change provisions, is stalled and Biden has said previously that chunks, rather than the full package, could pass.

U.S. stock indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday after the consumer price data raised fears of a hefty interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. read more Consumer prices in the 12 months through January rose 7.5%, the biggest jump since February 1982, according to the Labor Department.

Part of Biden’s Build Back Better plan would give the federal government’s Medicare program for seniors authorization to negotiate drug prices for the first time.