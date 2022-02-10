Biden sees mask requirements for children easing, but cautious on dropping all mandates

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said mask requirements for children would likely to start to fall away given federal plans to begin vaccinating children under the age of 5, but said it was probably premature to drop COVID mask requirements entirely.

Biden told NBC News in an interview that Omicron and other COVID-19 variants had had a “profound impact on the psyche of the American people” and conceded that changing guidelines for the wearing of masks were “confusing.”

But Biden said he had tried to ensure that Americans had access to ample supplies of COVID vaccines, boosters and masks, and remained committed to following the advice of science advisers.

Asked if children should be required to wear masks in schools, Biden noted that 98% of schools were now open, compared to just 46% when he took office just over a year ago – and the reopenings were made possible by the wearing of masks.