Biden touts ‘Cancer Moonshot’ on JFK speech anniversary in Boston

By Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt

BOSTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden signed orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, as he promoted his initiative to create new treatments and cut the death rate from cancer. Cancer “doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat,” Biden said at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, on the 60th anniversary of JFK’s ‘Moonshot’ speech that urged Americans to lead in the exploration of space.

Biden drew a parallel between the former president’s goal of reaching the moon and his own goal of cutting cancer death rates in half in the next 25 years. read more

“Today I’m setting a long term goal for the Cancer Moonshot – to rally American ingenuity, we engage like we did to reach the moon, but actually cure cancers…once and for all,” Biden said.

He said research could spark medical breakthroughs, including a vaccine to prevent cancer, or a blood test that could detect cancer in an annual physical.