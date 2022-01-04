Biden urges vaccines, says not even the White House is immune to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that COVID-19 cases were rising even at the White House as he urged unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated and others to get booster shots.

“Unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds and crowded emergency rooms and intensive care units,” Biden said at the White House as he met with his COVID-19 response team.

“So, please, please, please get vaccinated now,” he said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Merdie Nzanga; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-urges-vaccines-says-not-even-white-house-is-immune-covid-19-2022-01-04